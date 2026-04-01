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The New York Sun
Arts+

New Keith Haring Exhibition Makes Questionable Case for the Enduring Popularity of the Pop Shop Artist

Keith Haring’s genius at canny capitalism can’t hide that this is a sizeable exhibition dedicated to a small talent.

'Keith Haring' at the Brant Foundation.
'Keith Haring' at the Brant Foundation. Tom Powell Imaging
MARIO NAVES

MARIO NAVES

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