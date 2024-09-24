New Mexico Slams Texas for Installing Razor Wire Between the States

The governor of New Mexico has some harsh words for her neighboring counterpart, Governor Abbott of Texas, as Mr. Abbott continues to beef up security along the Rio Grande.

“Gov. Abbott seems to be pushing to make Texas its own country without regard for his neighbors or the fact that Texas is already part of a great nation — the United States,” Governor Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “If he doesn’t think that New Mexico is important to the overall well-being of Texas, then he must be forgetting about the Permian Basin and the oil industry that straddles our two states. I don’t see him laying concertina wire there.”

Ms. Lujan Grisham said there’s been an increase in concertina wire being installed along the banks of the Rio Grande where the city of El Paso meets with her state and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico, reports KXAN. She takes issue with the fencing facing towards the border town of Sunland Park across the river from El Paso.

“Texas is fighting back,” Mr. Abbott writes on X. “We are TRIPLING our razor wire border barriers to deny illegal entry into our state and our country.”

The move is just the latest from the Abbott administration’s offensive push on border protection. Earlier this year, Texas extended another barrier in the same area where the river stops running parallel to Mexico and veers north into New Mexico.

The area is home to the Santa Teresa Border Station — one of the busiest in the nation and known for its high rate of migrant smuggling. The desert surrounding Sunland Park has seen the discovery of nearly 200 migrants over the course of the fiscal year.