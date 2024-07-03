New Presidential Poll Confirms Democratic Fears That Biden’s Disastrous Debate May Dim His Chances of Reelection

The latest Times/Siena poll positions President Trump ahead of President Biden by eight percentage points among registered voters.

A new post-debate presidential poll from New York Times/Siena College seems to confirm the fears of many Democrats following their candidate’s challenged debate performance: President Biden’s chances of reelection are looking slimmer by the day.

The new poll positions President Trump ahead of the incumbent president by six percentage points among likely voters.

The numbers bring Trump three points higher than he was just a week earlier, before Thursday’s debate, and marks the largest lead that Trump has recorded in a Times/Siena poll since 2015.

Among registered voters, Mr. Trump’s lead becomes even more acute, with 49 percent of responders saying they plan to vote in his favor versus 41 percent for Mr. Biden.

Mr. Biden’s tumultuous debate performance evidently did little to quell resounding unease over his age, with the latest poll showing that 74 percent of voters view him as too old for the job — a jump of five percentage points since before the debate. Concerns over his age spiked among Democrats by 8 percent.

Further, 50 percent of responders express even graver concern, believing that his “age is such a problem that he is not capable of handling the job of president.”

Even a majority of those who say they will still vote for Biden in November still agree that Mr. Biden is “too old to be effective.”

Overall, Mr. Biden saw more support among voters to remain the Democratic nominee — though much of the support came from Republicans who view him as an easy opponent.

The damning poll comes just a few hours after President Biden doubled down on his intentions to run for reelection in spite of mounting pressure from politicians and public figures across the aisle for him to step aside.

“Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can, as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running,” Mr. Biden told campaign staffers during an all-hands call on Wednesday according to NBC News.

“No one is pushing me out,” the president noted. “I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end, and we’re going to win.”

While one Democratic Congressman, Lloyd Doggett, has already called on Biden to withdraw from the debate, other Democrats have reportedly opted to stay quiet until new poll results come out.