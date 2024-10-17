New Report Details Alarming Increase in Chinese Spying During Biden Administration

The People’s Republic of China has increased its spy game under the Biden Administration, according to a new report released by a House subcommittee in which it’s alleged that it has committed hundreds of acts of espionage against America since 2020.

The House Committee on Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counter-Terrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence says in a “China Threat Snapshot,” released on Thursday that nearly 60 criminal cases can be traced to the Chinese Communist Party, with offenses ranging from bribery to hacking to theft of trade secrets.

The report claims that “224 reported incidents of Chinese espionage [were]directed at the U.S. between 2000 and 2023.” Most of the crimes logged by the subcommittee impacted the states of California, New York, Ohio, Florida, California, and Illinois. Some 14 of the 59 cases highlighted in the report are charges related to trade secret theft.

“The Chinese Communist Party is not satisfied with destroying freedom and repressing its citizens within its own borders. Beijing has continually encroached upon American sovereignty to spy, intimidate, and harass not only defectors, but even American citizens,” the chairman of the committee, Congressman Mark Green, said in a statement. “It is important we remain clear-eyed about the threat the CCP poses to the security of the American people. Hence, we are prepared to counter its malign influence at every turn.”

The committee also alleges that the Biden-Harris administration is responsible for a recent spike in illegal immigration of Chinese nationals.”The Biden-Harris administration has overseen the largest influx of Chinese nationals illegally crossing the Southwest border,” they stated in a press release. “In FY24 alone, Border Patrol agents have recorded more than 36,000 apprehensions of Chinese nationals — more than all those recorded from FY07-20 combined.”