Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

New Report Discloses Barbarity of Sexual Assaults, Genital Mutilations by Hamas on October 7, During Hostage Crisis

The report relies on more than 10,000 photographs, 1,800 hours of video footage, and more than 430 testimonies and interviews with survivors, witnesses, released hostages, experts, and family members.

A picture of a hostage included in the report on systematic rape, sexual abuse, and other crimes committed by Hamas during and after the October 7, 2023, terror attacks.
A picture of a hostage included in the report on systematic rape, sexual abuse, and other crimes committed by Hamas during and after the October 7, 2023, terror attacks. Civil Commission
JOTAM CONFINO

JOTAM CONFINO

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp