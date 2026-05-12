New Report Discloses Barbarity of Sexual Assaults, Genital Mutilations by Hamas on October 7, During Hostage Crisis

‘Top Gun’ at 40: The Real Story Behind the Blockbuster That Sealed Tom Cruise’s Stardom
By TOM TEODORCZUK|
The report relies on more than 10,000 photographs, 1,800 hours of video footage, and more than 430 testimonies and interviews with survivors, witnesses, released hostages, experts, and family members.
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By TOM TEODORCZUK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
By MARIE POHL|