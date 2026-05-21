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The New York Sun
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New Surgeon General’s Advisory Warns Screen Use by Children Is a Growing Public Health Concern

Excessive screen time by children is linked to loss of sleep, mental health problems, nearsightedness or other eye issues, and several other issues.

Kids on their cellphones.
Kids on their cellphones. Photo by Helena Jankovičová Kováčová via Pexels.com
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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