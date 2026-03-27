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The New York Sun
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New York City Bills To Protect Synagogues and Schools From Protesters Leave Mamdani in Awkward Spot

The mayor has not yet indicated whether he will sign or veto either bill, though both have received fierce pushback from the far left-corners of his base.

An NYPD vehicle is seen outside of a Jewish synagogue at New York City on December 14, 2025, following the Bondi Beach terror attack in Australia.
An NYPD vehicle is seen outside of a Jewish synagogue at New York City on December 14, 2025, following the Bondi Beach terror attack in Australia. Ryan Murphy/Getty Images
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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