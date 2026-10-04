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Is there an uglier movie title in the history of cinema than “Behemoth!” — the New York Film Festival’s Centerpiece, which had its world premiere on Friday? Most of us need reminding what the word even means: The gigantic beast, probably a hippopotamus, described in the Book of Job; or, since the fourteenth century, any huge or monstrous thing.
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Is there an uglier movie title in the history of cinema than “Behemoth!” — the New York Film Festival’s Centerpiece, which had its world premiere on Friday? Most of us need reminding what the word even means: The gigantic beast, probably a hippopotamus, described in the Book of Job; or, since the fourteenth century, any huge or monstrous thing.
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