Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The Oscar-winning actress is being tipped for another Academy Award for playing a New Jersey housewife who catches the acting bug, but her performance outshines the film.
No actor alive can laugh and cry at the same time with the astounding impact of Julianne Moore. Since comedy and tragedy are the two best reasons for going to the movies, and she is in every scene of her new picture, she alone is worth the ticket.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
No actor alive can laugh and cry at the same time with the astounding impact of Julianne Moore. Since comedy and tragedy are the two best reasons for going to the movies, and she is in every scene of her new picture, she alone is worth the ticket.
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