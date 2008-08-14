The New York Sun

Join
National

Fumes Cause Evacuation of West Side Duane Reade

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ABRAHAM RIESMAN
ABRAHAM RIESMAN

Twenty people have been evacuated from a Duane Reade at 59th St. and Amsterdam Avenue after fumes from an improperly vented construction area entered the building, authorities are saying.

Fire Department officials responded to a report of fumes in the building and arrived at 10:53 a.m, according to a spokesman.

One of the evacuees was rushed to Roosevelt Hospital after reportedly feeling ill, the spokesman said.

Workers in the basement of the building were using a sealing material and did not properly vent the project, according to the spokesman.

The building not been closed off, he added.

Representatives from Duane Reade said they were still gathering information and did not yet have a statement.

ABRAHAM RIESMAN
ABRAHAM RIESMAN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use