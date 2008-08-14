Fumes Cause Evacuation of West Side Duane Reade

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Twenty people have been evacuated from a Duane Reade at 59th St. and Amsterdam Avenue after fumes from an improperly vented construction area entered the building, authorities are saying.

Fire Department officials responded to a report of fumes in the building and arrived at 10:53 a.m, according to a spokesman.

One of the evacuees was rushed to Roosevelt Hospital after reportedly feeling ill, the spokesman said.

Workers in the basement of the building were using a sealing material and did not properly vent the project, according to the spokesman.

The building not been closed off, he added.

Representatives from Duane Reade said they were still gathering information and did not yet have a statement.