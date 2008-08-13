The New York Sun

Join
National

Mayor’s Climate Change Task Force Launches

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

Bracing for more frequent storms, rising temperatures, and flooding in the coming years, Mayor Bloomberg has pulled together a task force to examine ways to protect the city’s infrastructure from the effects of climate change.

The Climate Change Adaptation Task Force, which met yesterday at City Hall for the first time, includes representatives from city and state agencies, and private companies, and is being advised by academics and professionals from the legal, engineering, and insurance industries.

Together, they are charged with creating a plan to ensure the city’s infrastructure and transportation systems are prepared for the changing environmental conditions the city is expected to face in the future.

Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use