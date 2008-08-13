Mayor’s Climate Change Task Force Launches

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Bracing for more frequent storms, rising temperatures, and flooding in the coming years, Mayor Bloomberg has pulled together a task force to examine ways to protect the city’s infrastructure from the effects of climate change.

The Climate Change Adaptation Task Force, which met yesterday at City Hall for the first time, includes representatives from city and state agencies, and private companies, and is being advised by academics and professionals from the legal, engineering, and insurance industries.

Together, they are charged with creating a plan to ensure the city’s infrastructure and transportation systems are prepared for the changing environmental conditions the city is expected to face in the future.