New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The GOP’s nominee to replace Letitia James, Saritha Komatireddy, is emerging with a long shot chance to win in an upset.
The New York Sun is happy to endorse Saritha Komatireddy for attorney general of New York. The former prosecutor is running on both the Republican and Conservative lines. We understand that many think it’s a vain quest, given that a recent poll finds Ms. Komatireddy 13 points behind Attorney General Letitia James, who is standing for a third term. Then again, too, if a newspaper can’t back a dark horse what glory is there left in the trade.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The New York Sun is happy to endorse Saritha Komatireddy for attorney general of New York. The former prosecutor is running on both the Republican and Conservative lines. We understand that many think it’s a vain quest, given that a recent poll finds Ms. Komatireddy 13 points behind Attorney General Letitia James, who is standing for a third term. Then again, too, if a newspaper can’t back a dark horse what glory is there left in the trade.
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