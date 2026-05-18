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The New York Sun
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New York Times Reporters ‘Exasperated’ by Column Claiming Israeli Abuse of Palestinian Prisoners, ‘Suspicious’ of Sourcing

Staffers at the paper reportedly doubt that the allegations would have made it through the newsroom’s review process.

The New York Times building on September 16, 2025.
The New York Times building on September 16, 2025. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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