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State of Israel v. New York Times?

The Jewish state vows to sue the Gray Lady over an opinion column by Nick Kristof that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls a ‘blood libel about rape.’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2025 at New York City.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2025 at New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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