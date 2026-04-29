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The New York Sun
Economy

Newly Elected Progressive Congresswoman Seeks To Boost Federal Minimum Wage to $25 an Hour

The proposal has support from the Congressional Progressive Caucus and a coalition of left-leaning labor, civil rights, and economic justice organizations.

Congresswoman Analilia Mejia, seen here at her swearing-in at the Capitol on April 20, 2026, is co-sponsoring a bill to boost the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Congresswoman Analilia Mejia, seen here at her swearing-in at the Capitol on April 20, 2026, is co-sponsoring a bill to boost the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Heather Diehl/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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