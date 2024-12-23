Newly Released Images Show Biden and Son Meeting With China’s Xi Jinping as Well as Hunter Biden’s Business Partners

The America First Legal foundation says the pictures corroborate House Republicans’ allegation that Hunter Biden arranged for his father to meet with his Chinese business partners in 2013.

A batch of pictures is casting more doubt on President Biden’s claims that he had no interaction with his son’s business partners.

The conservative America First Legal foundation shared an image of then-Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, and President Xi during an official trip to China in 2013. The trip came at a time when Hunter Biden was in the process of launching a private equity firm in China, and the license for the company was issued 10 days after the trip.

“These photos shed light on the connections between then-Vice President Biden, Hunter and his Chinese business associates, and Chinese government officials, including President Xi Jinping,” the group wrote on X.

In addition to the photo with Mr. Jinping, the foundation also released a picture of the two Bidens greeting the then-vice president of China, Li Yuanchao, and other of the younger Biden’s business partners.

America First Legal argues the photos “corroborate the House Oversight Committee’s findings that Hunter Biden arranged for his father to meet with Jonathan Li and other BHR executives during the 2013 China trip, where ‘Mr. Li sought — and received — access to Vice President Biden’s political power, including, for example, preferential access to the then-U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus… a condition of Hunter Biden and his associates participating in the BHR deal.’”

It shared that the pictures were released in connection with a 2022 lawsuit that accused the National Archives of “illegally concealing federal records” it said would show evidence of “Biden family corruption.”

The Bidens have insisted that Hunter did not receive any equity interest from the fund until after President Trump took office in 2017 and that there was nothing improper about the meeting or the business venture.

The conservative legal group also shared a screenshot of a letter from the archives stating that the images would be released on October 23 unless “the former President, former Vice President, or incumbent President requests a one-time extension of an additional 30 working days.” However, it said that the attorneys for Mr. Biden and President Obama sought a delay in the release of the records, which pushed their release back until after the election.

Republicans have long claimed that as vice president, Mr. Biden had some knowledge or even involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings.

Representatives for the National Archives and the White House did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment by the time of publication.

Mr. Biden has denied that he had any knowledge of or involvement in his son’s business dealings. And as Republicans in the House pushed forward with an impeachment probe, the 46th president said lawmakers need to “stop this stuff.”

However, witness testimony in Republicans’ impeachment investigation alleges he had several interactions with his son’s business partners.