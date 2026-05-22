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The New York Sun
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Newsom Suggests Universal Basic Capital as Solution to AI-Driven Unemployment

The California governor is ordering the state to explore solutions to mass job losses expected from the adoption of artificial intelligence.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California discusses worker displacement caused by artificial intelligence during remarks to the Center for American Progress at Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2026.
Governor Gavin Newsom of California discusses worker displacement caused by artificial intelligence during remarks to the Center for American Progress at Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2026. Via X
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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