Nick Reiner’s Defense Could Center on Schizophrenia Medication Change

The intention was to stabilize him, but insiders claim the adjustment had the opposite effect.

Jae C. Hong-Pool/Getty Images
Lawyer Alan Jackson appears in court to defend Nick Reiner on murder charges at Los Angeles on December 17, 2025. Jae C. Hong-Pool/Getty Images
The defense strategy for Nick Reiner, charged with the double murder of his parents, Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and Michele Singer, could revolve around his mental health struggles. 

New reports suggest the 32-year-old was suffering from schizophrenia and had undergone a significant medication change in the weeks leading up to the tragedy. Sources close to the situation indicate that Mr. Reiner’s legal team is likely preparing to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to a report by TMZ, Nick Reiner had been under the care of a psychiatrist and was recently treated at a high-end Los Angeles mental health and substance abuse facility. While he had a long history of addiction — cycling through some 17 rehab stints since age 15 — sources emphasized to TMZ that his mental state deteriorated rapidly in the month prior to the killings.

About three to four weeks before the bodies of Rob Reiner, 78, and Ms. Singer, 70, were discovered in their Brentwood home, doctors reportedly altered Nick Reiner’s prescription regimen. The intention was to stabilize him, but insiders claim the adjustment had the opposite effect.

Sources described his behavior during this period as “alarming” and “erratic and dangerous,” with one source telling TMZ that once the medication was switched, “Nick was out of his head.”

The situation was reportedly compounded by ongoing substance abuse, which sources say worsened the symptoms of his schizophrenia.

The murders allegedly took place on Sunday morning, following a public altercation between Nick and his father at a Christmas party thrown by comedian Conan O’Brien. Rob Reiner’s body was discovered later that afternoon by his daughter, Romy. Nick Reiner was arrested that evening at a gas station, about 15 miles from the crime scene.

Nick Reiner is being held in solitary confinement at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles. He has been placed on suicide watch since his arrest and is required to wear an anti-suicide smock at all times — a garment he was seen wearing during his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

He is being monitored around the clock and is restricted from using the phone, with communication limited solely to his attorneys and jail personnel. Mr. Reiner waived his right to a speedy arraignment during his first appearance and is scheduled to return to court on January 7 for arraignment.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

