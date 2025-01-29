NJ Drone Mystery Not Any Clearer After White House Explanation

The people of New Jersey finally have an answer from the White House about the scores of drones that blanketed the region in paranoia at the end of last year. Or do they?

In her first press room briefing, President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said that the Federal Aviation Administration authorized the drones.

“This was not the enemy,” Ms. Leavitt said. “The drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones.”

“In time, it got worse due to curiosity.”

Some local officials in New Jersey say the announcement has done nothing to quell concerns in the Garden State.

Mayor Michael Melham of Belleville, one of the towns that had numerous drone sightings, says the answers provided by the White House were not enough to put him at ease.

“The fact that they say, ‘research and other things.’ Well, what are those other things?” he said in an interview with FOX 5 New York. “Those are the questions that other people have. We still have no answers.”

Mr. Melham also took issue with the FAA and the previous administration for not being forthcoming when they enacted a flying ban.

“The FAA, three weeks ago when they did the ban, said they had the authority to shoot down and use deadly force,” he said.

“Nowhere did they say, ‘Oh, by the way, it might be us,’ or ‘By the way, we do know.’”

Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, immediately expressed his dismay over the lack of a clear explanation and vowed to press federal officials for more answers.

“I’m glad the White House confirmed today that there is no national security threat related to the recent drone activity over New Jersey. However, today’s briefing raised new questions and confusion,” he said in a released statement.

“I’ve reached out to the FAA and asked them to immediately clarify what they meant by ‘research and various other reasons,’” he added. “As I’ve been urging for months, I am also calling on the FAA to hold a public briefing to address the concerns of Jersey families. Transparency is essential, and the public deserves clear answers.”

The update follows a recent promise President Trump made the day he was sworn into office.

“I would like to find out what it is and tell the people. In fact, I’d like to do that,” President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office while signing executive orders just hours after being sworn in on January 20. “Could we find out what that was, Susie? Why don’t we find out immediately?” he added, turning to his chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

“I can’t imagine it’s an enemy, or there would have been, you know, people would have gotten blown up, all of them. Maybe they were testing things. I don’t know why. They wouldn’t have said what it was.”