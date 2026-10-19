Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Her point is to bring political prosecution to young Republican staffers working for the president.
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We all know Senator Elissa Slotkin hit a new low in lawfare and weaponization jihad, with her remarks at the University of Chicago last week, but what’s particularly interesting is that I can’t seem to find any leading Democrat who disagrees with Ms. Slotkin’s pledge to punish young people for working in a Republican administration.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
We all know Senator Elissa Slotkin hit a new low in lawfare and weaponization jihad, with her remarks at the University of Chicago last week, but what’s particularly interesting is that I can’t seem to find any leading Democrat who disagrees with Ms. Slotkin’s pledge to punish young people for working in a Republican administration.
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