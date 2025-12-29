‘No Outlet Was Worse Than Minneapolis’s Hometown Paper’: Star Tribune Denounced for Ignoring Somali Fraud Scandal 

The newspaper’s publisher, Steve Grove, is under fire for having served as Minnesota’s economic development head before joining the newspaper in 2023.

A viral video investigation by a young, independent journalist has ignited national outrage over Minnesota’s alleged fraud scandal, providing clear, visual evidence that strongly suggests that Somali-owned businesses have been bilking federal funds on a massive scale. Now critics are asking why has the state’s leading newspaper remained virtually silent.

Already, the national media is taking heat. A recent study from the Media Research Center’s NewsBusters uncovered that many of the national news outlets have barely reported on the latest developments after independent journalist Nick Shirley released an exposé on YouTube and X that has garnered more than 100 million views and impressions.

Both ABC and NBC spent a combined 17 minutes through Monday morning on covering the latest developments on the Somali Community in Minneapolis with only 21 percent of that coverage focusing on the welfare fraud scheme.

But the coverage was most noticeably absent from the home page of the state’s largest newspaper, the Minnesota Star Tribune, long the voice of the state’s business and political establishment. Over the weekend, while Mr. Shirley’s report was dominating social media, the Star Tribune’s homepage featured stories on its own printing plant shutting down, a local student in St. Paul and his advocacy for native culture, a winter storm bringing blizzard conditions to the Twin Cities and Governor Tim Walz’s innovative use of social media influencers.

The top of the homepage of the Minneapolis Star Tribune at 1 pm CT on December 29, 2025. The only mention of the Somali fraud scandal is a small headline seeking to debunk the story. Minneapolis Star Tribune

Conservatives have taken to social media, alleging that the newspaper is intentionally keeping quiet on the scandal, due to its CEO Steve Grove, a longtime supporter of Governor Tim Walz and former commissioner of employment and economic development before joining the Star Tribune in April of 2023.

“Steve Grove, the Star Tribune CEO and supporter of Tim Walz, has stayed dead silent as Minnesota’s biggest fraud story goes viral,” conservative commentator Mario Nawfal said on X. “It wasn’t the media or state auditors who exposed it – it was a guy with a camera and public records driving through Minnesota.”

“While X uncovers fraud in real time, Grove’s newsroom hasn’t published a single word.”

The Star Tribune and Mr. Grove did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Trump has denounced Rep. Ilhan Omar and other members of Minnesota’s Somali community. Getty / Getty

A search of the Star Tribune homepage on Monday showed that the coverage is still non-existent, with only one story buried further down among the headlines focusing on the original article by City Journal that played a major role breaking the scandal wide open with claims by one source who said their reporting was erroneous.

Media critic and American Compass managing editor Drew Holden, recently posted a lengthy thread on X that highlighted the Star Tribune’s lackluster coverage of the scandal along with shoddy coverage from national outlets like CNN.

“The legacy media didn’t miss the Minnesota Somalian fraud story. They actively dismissed it as made up, racist, or xenophobic,” Mr. Holden wrote at the start of his thread. “But no outlet was worse than Minneapolis’s hometown paper, @StarTribune,” He wrote in a subsequent post along with links to the paper’s original coverage.

“Perhaps it’s time to revisit this story? Seems the evidence is pretty clear now.”