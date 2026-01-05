‘No Room at the Inn’: Homeland Security Accuses Hilton Hotel of Refusing Service to ICE Agents at Minneapolis

Exc: ‘Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement,’ the department says.

The Department of Homeland Security is lashing out at Hilton Hotels, accusing the hospitality giant of canceling reservations for federal law enforcement officers arriving at Minneapolis to carry out the Trump administration’s migrant deportation operations.

In a blistering statement posted to its official X account Monday, the agency alleged that Hilton has launched a “coordinated campaign” to deny service to DHS and ICE agents in the Minnesota city. The dispute centers on claims that officers attempting to book rooms using official government email addresses and rates have had their reservations at one hotel in the city abruptly canceled.

According to the DHS, the hotel chain — which has at least 16 Hilton-branded hotels in the greater Minneapolis area — is explicitly targeting agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The DHS account on X released screenshots of emails allegedly sent by representatives from a single hotel, including one that said, “We are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property.”

“NO ROOM AT THE INN!” the DHS post began. “@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement. When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations.”

The statement continued with strong language regarding the implications of the hotel’s alleged actions: “This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?”

The conflict arises amidst heightened tensions and increased federal activity in the region. The Trump administration has begun deploying hundreds of DHS and ICE agents to Minneapolis and St. Paul, multiple law enforcement officials familiar with the plan told CBS News. The deployment is expected to eventually involve some 2,000 agents as part of a 30-day surge in operations.

The DHS accusations come just days after ICE began intensifying its raids in the region, home to more than 80,000 Somali immigrants. Following a halt on asylum decisions for Somalis, Mr. Trump last month referred to Somalis as “garbage.”

“I don’t want them in our country. I’ll be honest with you,” the president said. “Their country’s no good for a reason. Their country stinks.”

Mr. Trump has also accused the community of defrauding the state of Minnesota and the federal government out of billions of dollars. His charges reference the ongoing “Feeding Our Future” scandal and alleged Medicaid fraud.

Mr. Trump also recently announced a freeze on childcare funds to Minnesota and demanded an audit of daycare centers following a viral video purportedly showing empty facilities.

A spokesman for Hilton told Fox News: “Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values. We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone.”

The DHS post sparked significant backlash online, particularly among conservative users and Hilton loyalty members who are threatening to boycott the chain.

“I guess I won’t be booking any more rooms with you even though I am an Honors Member if you won’t let our government officials i.e. ICE stay with you. Shame on you,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Hilton Hotels, as a Diamond member with 30 stays just this past year, you have lost this customer. I stand for law and order. You clearly stand for criminal illegal aliens. Your actions look suspect and I suspect the [Department of Justice] will be looking into your involvement. Shameful behavior.”

Critics of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, however, celebrated the hotel’s move. “I hope that more businesses follow suit and refuse service to government officials who are either breaking the law or doing morally reprehensible things,” left-wing political commentator Brian Krassenstein said in a social media post.