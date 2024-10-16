North Carolina Forms Task Force To Find Residents Missing Weeks After Hurricane Helene

Storm’s death toll in the state reaches 118 people, with nearly 600 roads closed in the western region.

A new task force will attempt to find nearly more than 80 people who are missing across the western part of North Carolina that was left devastated weeks ago by Hurricane Helene.

During a tour of the region Governor Cooper announced the formation of the task force to locate the 81 missing people.

“The task force, law enforcement, and other partners will continue working to locate those who are unaccounted for, and I am thankful for their efforts,” Mr. Cooper said, originally tallying the missing count at 92.

“I want to caution that this is not a definitive count because the task force is continuing its work,” he added, according to NBC News. “The number will continue to fluctuate as more reports come in and others are resolved.”

At least 118 were found dead across the state in the aftermath of Helene’s destruction, accounting for nearly half of 243 killed after the Category 4 storm ripped its way through the Southeast region after making landfall on September 26.

Helene was particularly hard on the mountainous region of western North Carolina, leaving many cities and towns in the inland area isolated by landslides and power outages for several days without any aid or relief.

According to Fox Weather, nearly 600 roads across western North Carolina are still closed due to damage on many routes. Others are still closed to the public, so supply trucks and construction equipment can be delivered to the region.

“In the face of this catastrophic disaster, North Carolinians have come together to help each other and begin to move forward,” Mr. Cooper said. “The road to recovery will be long, and we will be with Western North Carolina every step of the way.”