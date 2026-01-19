Norway Calls To ‘De-Escalate’ Greenland Dispute After Trump Links Nobel Peace Prize Snub to His Annexation Efforts

Trump says he doesn’t need to think “purely of Peace’ now that Norway has ‘decided’ not to give him the peace prize

Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, is reminding President Trump that his government is not responsible for awarding the Nobel Peace Prize after Mr. Trump tied the Nobel committee’s refusal to honor the president with the medal to his ongoing efforts to take control of Greenland.

Mr. Støre released a statement Monday detailing a text message Mr. Trump sent him about the standoff.

Mr. Trump’s message to Mr. Støre reportedly stated that he didn’t feel an obligation to think “purely of Peace” in regard to Greenland’s future because Norway “decided” not to give him the peace prize.

“I can confirm that this is a text message that I received yesterday afternoon from President Trump,” Mr. Støre said in the statement. “It came in response to a short text message from me to President Trump sent earlier on the same day, on behalf of myself and the President of Finland Alexander Stubb.”

Mr. Støre said their message voiced opposition to tariff increases against Norway, Finland, and other countries that Mr. Trump has announced because of their support of Greenland. Mr. Støre also said the message made it clear that Norway fully supports Greenland remaining a part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

“We pointed to the need to de-escalate and proposed a telephone conversation between Trump, Stubb and myself on the same day,” Mr. Støre said. “The response from Trump came shortly after the message was sent. It was his decision to share his message with other NATO leaders.”

Mr. Støre said using NATO was the “responsible way” to strengthen security and stability in the Arctic.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly claimed that ownership of Greenland is a national security priority and warned that if America doesn’t acquire the large Arctic island it will fall into Chinese or Russian hands.

Mr. Trump’s message to Mr. Støre also questioned Denmark’s right to the island. “There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also,” Mr. Trump’s message reportedly said.

Denmark’s defense minister and Greenland’s foreign minister were meeting NATO’s secretary-general, Mark Rutte, in Brussels on Monday to discuss plans for NATO to beef up defense in the Arctic.

The United Kingdom’s prime minister, Keir Starmer, meanwhile, is repeating his message that the future of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and Denmark alone. He called Denmark an important ally of the United Kingdom and America during a speech on Monday.

Alliances endure, Mr. Starmer said, “because they are built on respect and partnership, not pressure.” Mr. Starmer added that Mr. Trump’s tariffs against allies are “completely wrong.”

On Saturday, Mr. Trump announced in a Truth Social post that eight European countries which have denounced his efforts to annex Greenland, including the United Kingdom, will now face a ten percent tariff beginning February 1. The tariff is set to increase to 25 percent on June 1 “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”