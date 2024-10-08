‘Not a Thing,’ Harris Says When Asked if She Would Have Done Anything Differently Than Biden

In comments that will surely delight Republicans, Vice President Harris says there is nothing that comes to mind when asked if she would have done anything differently than President Biden over the course of the last four years. Several Republicans have already jumped on the comments to make the case that a Harris administration would be no different than another term for Mr. Biden.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” Ms. Harris said when asked by “The View” co-host, Sunny Hostin, if she would have made a different decision than Mr. Biden on any issues. “I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had [an] impact.”

Ms. Harris seemed to clean up that answer later in the show. “I plan on having a Republican in my cabinet. You asked me, ‘what’s the difference between Joe Biden and me’ — well, that would be one of the differences,” Ms. Harris said.

Republicans were quick to point out Ms. Harris’s comments, as they have had a hard time getting voters to associate her with the historically unpopular Biden administration, despite the fact she is the sitting vice president. A New York Times–Siena College poll released Tuesday found that voters actually view her as more of a change agent than President Trump in the 2024 election.

“If you’re a voter who wants to turn the page from Joe Biden’s failed economy, open border, and global chaos then Kamala Harris is NOT the candidate for you,” Trump’s campaign said in a statement about Ms. Harris’s comments provided to the New York Sun. “Kamala Harris has no regrets for supporting inflationary spending, open borders, and weakness abroad.”

Speaker Johnson, too, sent out a message on X highlighting the vice president’s comments shortly after they were made on Tuesday. “We told you. And now Kamala Harris has told you. She openly admits she would NOT have done anything differently than Joe Biden. High prices for gas and groceries. Open borders. High crime. Endless wars,” the speaker wrote. “A Harris Administration is just 4 more years of the same failed policies.”

At least one vulnerable House Republican locked in a tight reelection bid, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, also posted a clip of Ms. Harris’s answer on X. “We need new leadership and a new direction for our great nation,” the swing district Virginia congresswoman wrote.

Ms. Harris has had a relatively easy time distancing herself from her boss since she launched her presidential campaign less than 12 weeks ago. According to the polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Mr. Biden’s approval rating is just 40 percent, with 54 percent disapproving of how he is performing as president.