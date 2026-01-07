NRA Sues Its Charity Affiliate in Power Struggle Between ‘Reformers’ and ‘Old Guard’

The National Rifle Association is suing its charity affiliate, claiming “disgruntled” supporters of the NRA’s ousted former board have “seized” control of the group and misappropriated $160 million in funds.

A lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia claims the charity is “hijacking” the NRA’s trademarks and repurposing money contributed to support the NRA’s charitable programs.

“That is unlawful,” the suit claims. “Donor intent matters and the NRA members and supporters attending ‘Friends of NRA’ fundraising events and responding to the NRA’s solicitations intended to support the NRA’s public-interest programs, not the vendettas and thirst for power of those who failed the NRA.”

“This is a disappointing day, and it should not have come to this,” NRA Chief Executive Doug Hamlin said in a statement obtained by Reuters. “A foundation established to support the National Rifle Association of America has taken actions that are adversarial at a time when the NRA is rebuilding and focused on its long-term mission.”

The longtime head of the NRA, Wayne LaPierre, resigned in January 2024, just days before the start of a civil trial over allegations he diverted millions of dollars from the powerful gun rights organization to pay for personal travel and other lavish perks.

A 2024 civil ruling against Mr. LaPierre found he used the organization as his “personal piggy bank.”

A judge later banned Mr. LaPierre from serving as an NRA officer or director for 10 years. The judgement forced the NRA to reform its governance and permanently bar certain former members of the organization’s board from service.

The new suit says there was a split in the gun rights organization in the aftermath, with one camp made up of “reformers” and another of what is described as an “old guard.”

The suit claims “old guard” members now serve on the foundation’s board and have sought to entrench their control of the charity and sever its relationship with the NRA.

The suit alleged that allies of Mr. LaPierre are trying to “jettison the Foundation’s historic purpose of supporting NRA’s charitable programs and transform the Foundation into a vehicle for personal reprisal.”

The suit seeks to bar the foundation from what it calls unfair competition, including using the NRA logo, which the foundation is accused of “hijacking.”

A request for comment was not immediately returned by either the NRA or the NRA Foundation.