Obama Privately Frets About Biden’s Ability to Win

President Obama is telling allies that President Biden needs to seriously consider whether he can win the 2024 election as Mr. Biden’s path to victory appears to narrow by the day.

According to the Washington Post, Mr. Obama has only spoken with Mr. Biden one time since the debate in which Mr. Biden posted a historically poor performance.

Since then, he has said that it will be Mr. Biden’s decision to stay in the race but that Mr. Biden may tarnish his legacy if he stays in the race despite warning signs that he may not be able to win in 2024 due to his age and the perception of his fitness for office.

In private, however, Mr. Obama has been involved in conversations with other top Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on whether Mr. Biden should step aside.

According to the Post report, Mr. Obama has pushed back on the notion that he could convince Mr. Biden to step aside and has characterized himself as a sounding board for Mr. Biden. In conversations, Mr. Obama has also expressed concern over the shift away from Mr. Biden in the polls.

The news of Mr. Obama’s discussions comes as other top Democrats, like Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Schumer, have expressed concerns about Mr. Biden’s down ballot effects on congressional races.

Some of Mr. Obama’s former advisors, like political strategist David Axelrod, have also been vocal critics of Mr. Biden’s decision to stay in the race.