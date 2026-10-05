New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The 44th president has been the most sought-after Democratic surrogate despite leaving office nearly 10 years ago.
President Obama will campaign alongside the top of Michigan Democrats’ midterm ticket in the closing days of the election, the state party announced Monday. Mr. Obama is expected to stump for several candidates across the country, as he did in 2022 and 2024.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
President Obama will campaign alongside the top of Michigan Democrats’ midterm ticket in the closing days of the election, the state party announced Monday. Mr. Obama is expected to stump for several candidates across the country, as he did in 2022 and 2024.
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