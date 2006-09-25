Former President of City’s Stage Actors’ Union Dies

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BUSHKILL, Pa. — The newly appointed executive director of the Actors’ Equity Association, the New York-based national union for stage actors, died early yesterday of a massive coronary at his summer home in the Poconos, the organization said.

Patrick Quinn was 56.

Mr. Quinn had served as president of the organization, which represents more than 45,000 stage actors and stage managers, for six years before being named executive director last month. He was to assume the post October 5.

Mr. Quinn had served in the organization since 1977 and was elected president in 2000.

A native of Philadelphia and a graduate of Temple University, he made his Broadway debut in the revival of “Fiddler on the Roof” with Zero Mostel and appeared in 10 other Broadway shows, including “A Class Act,” “Beauty and the Beast” and the revival of “The Sound of Music.”

He most recently appeared in the Cape Playhouse production of “Sylvia” and appeared earlier this season in “Gunmetal Blues.” Last year, he starred as Daddy Warbucks in “Annie” and reprised the role in this season’s “Annie Warbucks.”

Mr. Quinn was given the Edwin Forrest Award for Outstanding Leadership in the Arts in March 2005 for his work on stage and as the association’s president.