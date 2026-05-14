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The New York Sun
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‘Obsession’ Is an Unsettling Horror Movie With an Unconventional Edge

Curry Barker’s film confirms him as a director who treasures, rather than condescends to, horror movie conventions.

Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston in 'Obsession.'
Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston in 'Obsession.' Via Focus Features
MARIO NAVES

MARIO NAVES

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