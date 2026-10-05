New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
As the third anniversary of October 7 approaches, Gadi Moses, who was held hostage for 482 days, says he has no faith in Israel’s security.
An Israeli who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 says he fears that another attack from Gaza could happen at any time.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
An Israeli who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 says he fears that another attack from Gaza could happen at any time.
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