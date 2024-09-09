Ohio Police Debunk Claims That Haitian Migrants Are Stealing and Eating Residents’ Pets

Republicans are sharing the claim on social media as evidence of Biden-Harris’s failed immigration policy.

Republicans are using online rumors that Haitian migrants in Ohio are stealing and eating pets as evidence of Biden-Harris’s failed immigration policy. The only problem is that no such reports have been brought to local police.

According to a local newspaper at Springfield, the Springfield News-Sun, police at the central Ohio city have not received any reports related to pets being stolen and eaten. While the office was aware that the allegations were being shared on social media, such crimes are “not something that’s on our radar right now,” they told the Springfield News-Sun on Monday morning.

The pet-napping allegations gained traction after conservative pundit Charlie Kirk claimed on Sunday in a widely shared post on X that “Residents of Springfield, OH are reporting that Haitians are eating their family pets, another gift of the Biden-Harris mass immigration replacement plan.”

“Liberals will soon be lecturing Americans on why they need to be sensitive to Haitian culture and accept this as the new normal,” Mr. Kirk added. “Those idiots deserve to be condemned and mocked mercilessly. Save our pets. Secure our borders.”

Mr. Kirk shared a screenshot of a post made in a private Facebook group, Springfield Ohio Crime and Information, in which a local accused Haitian migrants of stealing and eating a neighbor’s lost cat.

The cat, the user wrote, was found “hanging from a branch, like you’d do a deer for butchering” and the migrants were “carving it up to eat.”

“I’ve been told they are doing this to dogs, they have been doing it at snyder park with the ducks & geese, as I was told that last bit by Rangers & police. Please keep a close eye on these animals,” the user added.

The post has since received more than three million views and counting.

It even caught the eyes of Tesla’s chief executive, Elon Musk, who commented: “Apparently, people’s pet cats are being eaten.”

The post echoes claims made during a city commission meeting last month, in which an angered local accused Haitian migrants of “grabbing up ducks by their neck, and cutting their head off and walking off with them. They’re eating them,” he added.

In the past four years, Springfield, Ohio — which, in 2020, boasted around 58,000 residents — has taken in nearly 20,000 Haitian migrants seeking to fill job vacancies.

The town’s Haitian migrants are largely credited with helping to reignite Springfield’s lagging economy post pandemic, filling much-needed positions in warehouses, manufacturing and the service industry.

However, the population inflow has also prompted the town to face “a significant housing crisis,” Springfield’s City Manager, Bryan Heck, wrote this summer in a letter to Senators Scott and Brown requesting federal financial aid.

With tensions already brewing between locals and migrants over strained resources, the conflict came to a head last year when a Haitian driver was involved in a deadly car accident. The driver, who was carrying a foreign license, swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a school bus, killing an 11-year-old and injuring 23 other children.

The accident was “the match on the tinder bundle,” said the Clark County health commissioner, Chris Cook.

The new accusations being levied against the Haitian community add fuel to the fire and are being used by Republicans to criticize the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration policies.

“Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio,” the GOP vice presidential nominee, Senator Vance, wrote in a post on X on Monday morning. “Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar?”

Donald Trump Jr. shared an NBC news headline from June which announced that the Biden administration would provide temporary protected status to more than 300,000 Haitian immigrants. “Less than three months ago, Kamala Harris and her Administration blocked 300k unvetted Haitian Migrants from being deported out of our country,” Mr. Trump wrote on X. “Today, those unvetted migrants are sucking up precious resources and destroying Springfield, Ohio. Kamala Harris did this.”

The House Judiciary GOP posted an AI-generated image on X of President Trump holding a duck and a kitten in his arms, adding, “Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio!”

The Springfield police department has not yet responded to the Sun’s request for comment.