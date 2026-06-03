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The New York Sun
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CMS To Make GLP-1s Eligible to Medicare Patients for $50 a Month

The CMS administrator says the program will wind up saving the American taxpayer money because of its effect on ‘downstream’ health conditions for elderly Americans.

GLP-1 weight loss medications will be available to Medicare patients for $50 a month.
GLP-1 weight loss medications will be available to Medicare patients for $50 a month. AP
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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