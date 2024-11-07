Online Pranksters Give Vatican’s Anime Mascot ‘Luce’ an Unholy AI-Generated Makeover

A new Jubilee character meant for the Catholic Church to appeal to youth used to create pornographic imagery.

To reach out to the youth, the Vatican unveiled a new Jubilee mascot for Expo 2025 in Japan to the world last week — an anime-style cartoon character named Luce. It didn’t take long for the internet to desecrate the religious character, however.

Dozens of AI-generated images show “Luce” engaged in a series of pornographic acts, according to a report from 404 Media. A search of Civitai — a site for generating and posting AI-generated content — shows at least a dozen models based on “Luce.” While they were not explicitly made to produce adult content, users can easily modify AI models, and modify the “Luce” model is exactly what many users did.

“If you came here for what everyone else came here for, then you won’t be disappointed,” one user commented on the page for one model. “Lord forgive me for what I am about to do,” another posted.

The mascot was created by Italian Simone Legano, who co-founded a Japanese-inspired brand called Tokidoki. The “Luce” name translates to “light” in Italian and was designed to be the “face of the Holy See’s pavilion at Expo 2025, representing the Vatican’s pavilion theme, “Beauty Brings Hope,” according to Catholic News Agency.

“Luce can represent the sentiments that resonate in the hearts of the younger generations,” Mr. Legano said. “I am extremely grateful to the Dicastery for Evangelization for opening its doors to pop culture as well.”

Vatican official Archbishop Rino Fisichella explained to the news service that “Luce” aligns with their aim to connect through “the pop culture so beloved by our young people.”

An online search of the term “Luce porn” returns results showing an array of images of the mascot engaged in acts too graphic to publish.

Vatican officials have not commented on the proliferation online of the explicit imagery featuring their new mascot.