Letters to the Editor

‘In Love With Paris & New York’

I was happy to read in The New York Sun that photographer Louis Stettner is still going strong. I love his work for his own unique vision, and also because his subjects often remind me of my (other) favorite photographers, Brassai, Doisneau, and Kertesz [“In Love With Paris and New York,” William Meyers, Arts & Letters, June 29, 2006].

Louis Stettner is a stand up guy. Around 1975, when we were both members of the Photo Forum, an extension of the old Photo League, we quit at about the same time for what I believe was the same reason: their narrow-minded political censorship of views, expressed in photography, that were dissimilar to their own.

While I had one photo (a snow scene) in their Brooklyn Museum exhibit in 1975, I was told that my photo from Vietnam (of a child in distress) was not acceptable for political reasons.

The Photo Forum couldn’t have cared less that I quit, but Louis Stettner was an important photographer, and they were upset when he left. He was generous enough to let me share some views in one of his articles in the best photo magazine at the time, Camera 35.

Louis Stettner is a very important photographer in New York and in Paris, and I look forward to his show at the Bonni Benrubi Gallery.

MICHAEL J. GORMAN

Whitestone, N.Y.

‘Former Police Chief’s Plea Deal’

So the former police commissioner, Bernard Kerik, got off by paying fines for his shady dealings with no jail time and the Mafia Cops had their case tossed because the “statute of limitations” kicked in [“Former Police Chief Close to Plea Deal in Corruption Case,” New York, June 30, 2006].

Months of courtroom drama went for naught. My question is: If he knew the statute applied, why did Judge Jack Weinstein allow the case to proceed? Talk about your “activist” judge.

Louis Eppolito, Stephen Caracappa, and Bernard Kerik all got a “Get Out of Jail Free” pass. It’s a real disgrace and a waste of the taxpayers’ money all around.

HERB STARK

Massapequa, N.Y.