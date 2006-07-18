Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Listening to the Views Of the Islamic Dictators’

It is unfortunate that an experienced Middle East analyst such as Youssef Ibrahim was misled by a fabrication that was the basis of his commentary, published on June 2, 2006 by your newspaper [“Listening to the Views Of the Islamic Dictators,” Foreign]. The so-called imposition of an “electronic identity card” on worshippers is a known fabrication circulated for the last few years by the authors of an anonymous website that speaks for fundamentalist radicals. Once again, the truth is the first casualty when extremists engage in unscrupulous smear tactics.

Tunisia does take a strong stand against all forms of extremist and terrorist activities undertaken under the cover of religion. But contrary to what the authors of this fabrication would like public opinion to believe, freedom of worship is guaranteed in Tunisia and is not subject to any restrictions.

TAOUFIK CHEBBI

Press Counselor

Embassy of Tunisia

Washington, D.C.

‘In Taunting the Times, Bush follows Dole’s Example’

In Mr. Gerstein’s piece [National, July 10, 2006], he might be correct if this was the total focus of a Republican campaign and if the circumstances were analogous to 1996. However, unlike the 1996 presidential campaign we are at war at this time, which is a significant difference. The issue is not the New York Times by itself but rather the Democratic Party and its supporters who constantly impede our government’s efforts to fight Islamic Terrorists. There are numerous Democratic Politicians whom can be quoted as to their lack of support — Dick Durbin, Howard Dean, Jack Murtha, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter are but a few. The question to ask voters is: Could you trust national security to any political party which undermines this war effort. Thus the issue is not taunting the New York Times but presenting a contrast of statements that reflect potential policies in dealing with the war situation were are in.

MARTIN SMITH

New York, N.Y.