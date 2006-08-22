Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Did Israel Lose the War?’

Thank you to David Twersky for reminding us of the other front in the war against Islamofascists [Op-ed, “Did Israel Lose The War?” August 18-20, 2006]. Though the cease-fire loosely holds, Hezbollah, Iran, and Syria still wage an all out “war of words” against Israel and its allies. They continue to demonize us and embolden the Arab street, and recently they have adopted the new tactic of declaring “undeserved [victories].” For all of Mr. Nasrallah and Mr. Ahmadinejad’s exulting, those inclined to be mislead might think that Hezbollah had dealt Israel a decisive blow simply by remaining in Lebanon. But the “I’m still standing” defense is only a victory in the terrorists’ handbook, and we would do well not to adopt it into ours.

History shows that bullies do most of their grand-standing when they feel endangered or diminished — that terrorists do not request cease-fires when their weapons are up to snuff. Victory cannot be called until the damage done to Hezbollah’s entrenchment in southern Lebanon is adequately determined. So why legitimize Mr. Nasrallah’s false cheer by declaring Israel the premature loser?

There may come a day when the bark of Hezbollah (and its state sponsors, Iran and Syria) is worse than its bite. But we can only hope to prevent that day if our bite remains worse by far.

KEREN TOLEDANO

New York, N.Y.