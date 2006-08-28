The New York Sun

Letters to the Editor

‘General Ya’alon To Return Home Amid Speculation’

Israel’s former chief of staff, Moshe Ya’alon, a general who has a clear vision of the threats facing Israel: the Sun compared Mr. Yaalon to President Eisenhower [Eli Lake, “General Ya’alon To Return Home Amid Speculation, August 21, 2006]. At this critical juncture in Israel’s young history, facing the threat of a nuclear Iran with minions within and around Israel’s borders, Israel really needs a Ronald Reagan, nay, a Menachem Begin who can renew its sense of national purpose in order to successfully defeat these evil forces.

DANIEL TAUBER
Staten Island, N.Y.

‘A Worrisome World’

Every time I read one of Mrs. Berman’s columns, I think, “what a sensible human being.” As a working mother of young children and a Jew, I identify with her point of view. August 15, 2006’s column [“A Worrisome World”] column truly hit the nail on the head. Radical Islam may hope to annihilate Israel, but its real goal is to wipe out western civilization. It doesn’t fight against armies or governments. It slaughters civilians and uses its own women and children as a shield. I do hope that we wake up soon and realize that this is a fight unlike any other. Like your columnist, I sit up at night and wonder how my children will survive the next 80 years.

SUSAN FROMER
New York, N.Y.

