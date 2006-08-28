Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘General Ya’alon To Return Home Amid Speculation’

Israel’s former chief of staff, Moshe Ya’alon, a general who has a clear vision of the threats facing Israel: the Sun compared Mr. Yaalon to President Eisenhower [Eli Lake, “General Ya’alon To Return Home Amid Speculation, August 21, 2006]. At this critical juncture in Israel’s young history, facing the threat of a nuclear Iran with minions within and around Israel’s borders, Israel really needs a Ronald Reagan, nay, a Menachem Begin who can renew its sense of national purpose in order to successfully defeat these evil forces.

DANIEL TAUBER

Staten Island, N.Y.

‘A Worrisome World’

Every time I read one of Mrs. Berman’s columns, I think, “what a sensible human being.” As a working mother of young children and a Jew, I identify with her point of view. August 15, 2006’s column [“A Worrisome World”] column truly hit the nail on the head. Radical Islam may hope to annihilate Israel, but its real goal is to wipe out western civilization. It doesn’t fight against armies or governments. It slaughters civilians and uses its own women and children as a shield. I do hope that we wake up soon and realize that this is a fight unlike any other. Like your columnist, I sit up at night and wonder how my children will survive the next 80 years.

SUSAN FROMER

New York, N.Y.