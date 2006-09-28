Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘The Pope’s Challenge’

Thank you for setting matters to rights with your insightful editorial, “The Pope’s Challenge” [Editorial, September 18, 2006] and also Daniel Johnson’s article “Understanding Benedict” [Oped, September 18, 2006].

Sadly, I continue to read from many of the unenlightened in the media that the pope was clumsy and naive in his recent remarks, but your writers correctly point out that the wise and scholarly Pope Benedict XVI is anything but naive or foolish.

Christians as well as non-Christians from all parts of the globe would do well to listen to Benedict XVI and then ‘draw strength’ from this inspired Catholic leader.

AMY DE ROSA

New York , N.Y.

‘87 Years After Fleeing Revolution, Russia’s Last Dowager Empress Returns’

As a Russian History buff, your article on “87 Years After Fleeing Revolution, Russia’s Last Dowager Empress Returns” [Foreign, September 27, 2006] was correct in saying that Dowager Empress Marie Feodorovna refused to accept the death of son, Tsar Nicholas II.

However, Empress Marie did accept the news of the death of her brother-in-law, British King Edward VII, who died in 1910 and therefore could not send a ship to Yalta in 1919 to help her flee Russia.

It was Empress Marie’s nephew, King George V, who helped his aunt escape.

BARRY GOLDWATER

Professor

New York University

Gallatin School of Individual Study

New York, N.Y.