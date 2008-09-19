Born With a Restless Spoon

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

With a music executive, not a banker, as its honoree, the New Yorkers for Children gala on Tuesday raised $1.85 million for its programs helping children in foster care.

The honoree — who lured, among others, Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z to the event — was an executive vice president at Warner Music Group, Kevin Liles.

“I want to make sure we raise enough money so these kids don’t have to worry,” Mr. Liles said. “Of course, to succeed, they gotta want it themselves.”

His own story may serve as inspiration. “I grew up with a restless spoon in my mouth, not a silver one,” Mr. Liles said. “I realized if I didn’t take responsibility for myself, no one would.”

