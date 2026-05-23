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The New York Sun
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Owen Gray’s Beguiling ‘View of the World’ Doesn’t Seem To Extend to Modern Life

Do repeated visits to The Bronx Zoo and The American Museum of Natural History account for the artist’s fetching and dedicated sense of remove?

'Snakes and Reptiles,' by Owen Gray, 2024.
'Snakes and Reptiles,' by Owen Gray, 2024. Via Blue Mountain gallery and the artist
MARIO NAVES

MARIO NAVES

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