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The New York Sun
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Pentagon Cancels Deployment of Thousands of Soldiers to Europe

The Trump administration is pushing NATO allies to take more responsibility for their own defense, reducing the U.S. force posture by eliminating one of four Brigade Combat teams.

From left, the supreme allied commander Europe, General Alexus G. Grynkewich; the chairman of the NATO military committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone; and the supreme allied commander transformation, Admiral Pierre Vandier, at a joint press conference at Brussels on May 19, 2026.
From left, the supreme allied commander Europe, General Alexus G. Grynkewich; the chairman of the NATO military committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone; and the supreme allied commander transformation, Admiral Pierre Vandier, at a joint press conference at Brussels on May 19, 2026. NATO
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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