Poem of the Day: ‘The Listeners’
The imaginative world of Walter de la Mare, the 20th century’s poet laureate of the paranormal, is a world of unseen presences.
We remember Walter de la Mare (1873–1956), born today, April 25, as the 20th century’s poet laureate of the paranormal. His imaginative world is a world of unseen presences: a spectral kiss at the close of a Christmas party, strange phosphorescences at nightfall, the intensely present emptiness of an abandoned house, the mysterious “Someone” of his widely-anthologized poem for children.
In today’s Poem of the Day, possibly de la Mare’s finest strange poem, we enter again that weird, apocalyptic world where no one is. At least, there’s no one else in that world: no one else alive and embodied. Though one long stanza comprises the whole of the poem, its form echoes the traditional ballad stanza, with alternating tetrameter and trimeter rhymed lines.
The poem’s hypnotic music conjures for us the ghost of such other poetic riders as Alfred Noyes’s highwayman. But de la Mare’s Traveller, with his urgent message and his curiously bored grazing horse, is “the last man left awake.” Although his message is heard, there’s no human ear in all the silent castle to hear it, no human voice to answer.
The Listeners
by Walter de la Mare
‘Is there anybody there?’ said the Traveller,
Knocking on the moonlit door;
And his horse in the silence champed the grasses
Of the forest’s ferny floor.
And a bird flew up out of the turret,
Above the Traveller’s head:
And he smote upon the door again a second time;
‘Is there anybody there?’ he said.
But no one descended to the Traveller;
No head from the leaf-fringed sill
Leaned over and looked into his grey eyes,
Where he stood perplexed and still.
But only a host of phantom listeners
That dwelt in the lone house then
Stood listening in the quiet of the moonlight
To that voice from the world of men:
Stood thronging the faint moonbeams on the dark stair,
That goes down to the empty hall,
Hearkening in an air stirred and shaken
By the lonely Traveller’s call.
And he felt in his heart their strangeness,
Their stillness answering his cry,
While his horse moved, cropping the dark turf,
‘Neath the starred and leafy sky;
For he suddenly smote on the door, even
Louder, and lifted his head: —
‘Tell them I came, and no one answered,
That I kept my word,’ he said.
Never the least stir made the listeners,
Though every word he spake
Fell echoing through the shadowiness of the still house
From the one man left awake:
Ay, they heard his foot upon the stirrup,
And the sound of iron on stone,
And how the silence surged softly backward,
When the plunging hoofs were gone.
___________________________________________
