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The New York Sun
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Police Hold the Line at Park East Synagogue as Anti-Israel Protesters Return

The NYPD’s stronger response came months after Commissioner Jessica Tisch apologized for the department’s handling of a similar protest at the same synagogue.

Protesters outside the Park East Synagogue at New York City.
Protesters outside the Park East Synagogue at New York City. Rabbi Poupko/X.com
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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