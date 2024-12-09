Police Questioning Man in Pennsylvania in Connection With UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassination

The man reportedly was in possession of a fake New Jersey driver’s license and a gun believed to be similar to the one used to murder Brian Thompson.

Police are holding a “person of interest” possibly connected to the brazen murder of the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, at Altoona, Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports.

A man with a fake New Jersey driver’s license and a gun believed to be similar to the one used by the gunman behind Thompson’s murder in Manhattan was questioned at a McDonalds, NBC News reports.

The person of interest was spotted at the McDonalds, and he was reportedly recognized from pictures of the suspect circulating online. Police at Altoona also reportedly recovered a computer.

The New York Police Department is sending detectives to question the man, according to ABC News.

Thompson’s murder at midtown Manhattan on Wednesday set off a six-day manhunt as law enforcement searched for the elusive gunman. Officials maintain that the shooting appeared to be “targeted,” noting that the masked gunman appeared to have had an extensive plan and had been laying in wait for the chief executive.

The gunman shot Thompson multiple times from behind, surveillance video shows. Police say the shooter then fled down an alleyway and used an electric bike to escape to Central Park.

Officials said the suspect arrived in New York City on November 24, more than a week before the shooting, and that he checked into a hostel on the Upper West Side using a fake driver’s license from New Jersey.

The New York police commissioner, Jessica Tisch, told reporters on Friday that investigators believed the suspect had left the city. Altoona is about 280 miles from New York City.

The NYPD did not respond to a request for comment by the Sun by the time of publication.