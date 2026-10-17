Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
A Landmark Colorado settlement set binding precedent in six states. But in North Carolina, a woman can’t even share video of a trooper killing her dogs.
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Lydia Nikac watched a North Carolina state trooper kill both of her dogs. A court has now ruled she can’t show anyone else what happened.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Lydia Nikac watched a North Carolina state trooper kill both of her dogs. A court has now ruled she can’t show anyone else what happened.
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