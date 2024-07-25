Politicians Across the Aisle Condemn Anti-Netanyahu Protesters at Washington DC

Trump wants flag burning to be a crime punishable by a year in jail. Harris called the protesters’ actions ‘despicable.’

Politicians from both parties are condemning the anti-Netanyahu protesters who burned flags outside Washington D.C.’s Union Station Wednesday.

In a call into “Fox and Friends” on Wednesday the former president, Donald Trump, said he was hoping that flag burning, a protected First Amendment form of symbolic speech, should be punished with a year in prison.

“You should get a one year jail sentence if you do anything to desecrate the American flag,” Trump said. “Now, people will say ‘oh it’s unconstitutional.’ Those are stupid people. Those are stupid people that say that.”

Trump added that “We have to work in Congress to get a one-year jail sentence. When they’re allowed to stomp on the flag and put lighter fluid on the flag and set it afire, when you’re allowed to do that — you get a one-year jail sentence and you’ll never see it again.”

Trump has previously called for criminalizing flag burning, though the Supreme Court has held since 1989 that it is a constitutionally protected activity.

Activists burn an American flag and an Israeli flag during a pro-Palestinian protest near the U.S. Capitol July 24, 2024 at Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Harris also issued a statement concerning the protests at Washington D.C., saying that “we saw despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangers hate-fueled rhetoric.”

“I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews,” she said. “I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America.”

The secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, also condemned the protesters, saying that “grave concern for the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza cannot justify defacing federal property with Hamas slogans.”

“Passionate differences are grounds for fierce debate and meaningful protest, not intimidation and certainly not support for terrorism,” Mr. Buttigieg said in a tweet.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, five people were charged with Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding for allegedly locking their arms together to block traffic near the intersection of 4th Street, Southwest, and Independence Avenue, Southwest.

Two others were charged with assaulting police officers after they allegedly pushed officers during a protest at Columbus Circle. Two others have been charged with allegedly crossing a police line in the wake of the alleged assault. Images and videos have also circulated of police deploying chemical agents like pepper spray against protesters.

The House Committee onNatural Resources has also called on the Department of the Interior to provide additional resources to the United States Park Police to crack down on protesters.

Fox News also reports that the House Oversight Committee has requested a briefing from the USPP concerning the protests at Union Station and near the Capitol on Wednesday.