Poll Shows Cracks Emerging in Jewish Support for Harris as Election Nears

Concerns over security, Israel, and anti-Semitism are drawing Jewish voters toward the Trump-Vance ticket, according to a new survey from the Manhattan Institute, suggesting that Vice President Harris in November could see the lowest Jewish support for a Democratic candidate in decades.

Polling conducted October 5-9 finds that Jewish voter support for the Democratic ticket is at its lowest in nearly four decades. While issues such as abortion, the economy, and election integrity rank as top concerns, 41 percent of respondents reported being “extremely concerned” about anti-Semitism within the Democratic Party.

The data underscore the anxiety within the Jewish community over the party’s approach to Israel and its tolerance of anti-Israel rhetoric from some progressive lawmakers. The survey also suggests that voters believe the Democratic Party has not adequately addressed their concerns on anti-Semitism, leaving many Jewish voters disillusioned.

On issues concerning immigration, Jewish voters remain broadly pro-immigration. Yet, a majority expressed support for enhanced screening in visa and naturalization processes, advocating for stricter measures to identify affiliations with terrorist organizations or involvement in anti-Semitic activities.

The survey also sheds light on attitudes toward Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives. Twenty-one percent of Jewish voters believe that DEI policies effectively promote diversity and reduce anti-Semitism, while 24 percent opine that these efforts could, in fact, exacerbate anti-Semitic sentiment. A preference for a color-blind society over race-conscious policies is clearly evident among respondents.

As the 2024 election approaches, Ms. Harris finds herself facing a daunting challenge: reconnecting with a critical constituency that feels increasingly alienated. For the Trump-Vance ticket, the data present an opportunity to make inroads into a demographic that has long eluded Republican strategists.

In response to these trends, the Trump campaign has ramped up its outreach to Jewish voters, choosing to visit the resting place of the Lubavitcher rebbe, an admired Jewish leader, and creating a coalition group called Jewish Voices for Trump to rally support. Pro-Israel figures such as the ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, have been campaigning in support of Trump.

The Republican Jewish Coalition has invested $10 million in an ad campaign spanning across swing states, highlighting the Democratic Party’s handling of anti-Semitism. Other groups such as Secure America Now have utilized TV ads to highlight Trump’s pro-Israel policies.

The Harris campaign has attempted to use congressional surrogates such as Representatives Ritchie Torres, Dan Goldman, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz as part of their outreach to Jewish communities in battleground states.

Ms. Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, has played a prominent role in outreach because of his Jewish heritage. Mr. Harris has attempted to walk the electoral tightrope between those voices critical of Israel and those who support it.

“Jewish voters still lean Democratic, but concerns over anti-Semitism, Israel, and security are contributing to cracks in that support. A majority now say they are open to backing Republican candidates,” the executive director of external affairs at the Manhattan Institute, Jesse Arm, says.

“Our poll shows Kamala Harris on track to perform worse with Jewish voters than any Democratic candidate since the Reagan era, while Trump’s standing is improving — paralleling his gains with other minority groups.”