Pope Francis Says American Presidential Election Is a Choice of the ‘Lesser of Two Evils’

‘Everyone with a conscience should think on this and do it,’ the church leader said.

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, September 13, 2024. AP/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Voters in America are left having to choose between the “lesser of two evils” in the upcoming elections for resident, the head of the Catholic Church said today.

Pope Francis made the remarks during a press conference on the papal plane where he spoke out against both candidates as being “against life,” citing President Trump’s anti-migrant policies and Vice President Harris’ stance in favor of abortion.

“One must choose the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser of two evils? That lady or that gentleman? I don’t know,” His Holiness said. 

“Everyone with a conscience should think on this and do it.”

The Pope made the comments in response to a question from a reporter with CBS News while returning to the Vatican after a 12-day trip in the Asia-Pacific region.

“It should be clear that sending migrants away, denying migrants the capacity to work, to not welcome migrants, it is a sin. It is grave,” he said. 

His Holiness also reiterated the Catholic Church’s stance on abortion.

“Whether you like the word or not, it is a killing,” he said. “It is an assassination, and on this we should be clear.”

Pope Francis has long been willing to discuss political hot issues in comparison to his papal predecessors and while he has sought to make the Church more open to everyone, he has said that abortion is as much of a human rights concern as immigration.

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

