Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The Vatican has canceled all audiences until October 20 as the Bishop of Rome recovers as ‘expected’ following surgery to remove his right lung’s lower lobe.
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The removal of a large section of Pope Leo XIV’s cancer-stricken lung renders his pontificate fragile just as the Bishop of Rome was emerging as a force on the world stage.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The removal of a large section of Pope Leo XIV’s cancer-stricken lung renders his pontificate fragile just as the Bishop of Rome was emerging as a force on the world stage.
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